After a dull few months in the first half of the year amid market volatility, the IPOs season is now upon us with many companies launching their public issues to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs). Joining the list, three firms will be launching their initial share sales next week. DCX Systems' IPO will open for subscription on Monday whereas Global Health's issue opens on Thursday and Fusion Microfinance share sale will be launched on Wednesday.

IPOs next week -

DCX Systems IPO: The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription next week on Monday, October 31, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per share for its initial share sale.

DCX Systems IPO consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹400 crore. Apart from the fresh issue, the promoters and shareholders of the company will sell shares worth ₹100 crore via an offer for sale (OFS).

Incorporated in 2011, Bengaluru-based DCX Systems Limited (DSL) is among the leading Indian players in the manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses.

Global Health IPO: Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open its public issue on November 3 till November 7. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares.

Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna.

Fusion Microfinance IPO: The initial share sale of microlender Fusion Microfinance, backed by global private equity major Warburg Pincus, will open for public subscription on November 2 and conclude on November 4.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The New Delhi-headquartered microfinance company provides financial services to underserved women across India to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities.