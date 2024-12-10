Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  3 mainboard IPOs to open tomorrow: All you need to know about MobiKwik, Sai Silk, Vishal Mega Mart public issues

3 mainboard IPOs to open tomorrow: All you need to know about MobiKwik, Sai Silk, Vishal Mega Mart public issues

Nikita Prasad

  • 3 mainboard IPOs to open on Dec 11: From Mobikwik IPO to Vishal Mega Mart IPO, three new mainboard issues will open for bidding on Wednesday, December 11.

IPOs this week: Mobikiwik IPO, Sai Silk, and Vishal Mega Mart IPO will open for bidding on December 10 Photo: iStock

IPOs this week: India's primary market will witness intense action as three new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are opening for bidding on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Investors will be busy tracking the new public issues for day-by-day subscription status, grey market premiums (GMPs), and the key IPO dates to get the desired allotment. The

MobiKwik Systems IPO:

Fintech major One MobiKwik System's public issue is set to hit the market to open for subscription on December 11. Incorporated in March 2008, Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services. Mobikwik provides a range of payment services, enabling consumers to pay utility bills, such as mobile recharges, electricity, and credit card bills, among others.

MobiKwik Systems is poised to raise 572 crore through its IPO, which will consist entirely of a fresh issue of shares without an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band has been fixed at 265 to 279 per equity share with a face value of 2.

The One MobiKwik Systems IPO subscription date is Wednesday, December 11, and will close on Friday, December 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the One MobiKwik Systems IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 10. The IPO lot size is 53 equity shares, and thereafter, it will be in multiples of 53 equity shares.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
