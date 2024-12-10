IPOs this week: India's primary market will witness intense action as three new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are opening for bidding on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Investors will be busy tracking the new public issues for day-by-day subscription status, grey market premiums (GMPs), and the key IPO dates to get the desired allotment. The {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MobiKwik Systems IPO: Fintech major One MobiKwik System's public issue is set to hit the market to open for subscription on December 11. Incorporated in March 2008, Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services. Mobikwik provides a range of payment services, enabling consumers to pay utility bills, such as mobile recharges, electricity, and credit card bills, among others.

MobiKwik Systems is poised to raise ₹572 crore through its IPO, which will consist entirely of a fresh issue of shares without an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band has been fixed at ₹265 to ₹279 per equity share with a face value of ₹2.