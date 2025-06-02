3B Films IPO fully subscribed led by retail investors on the second bidding day. Check GMP, issues details, more

The subscription for the 3B Films IPO commenced on Friday, May 30, and will conclude on Tuesday, June 3. 3B Films IPO price band has been set at ₹50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. Bids must be placed for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and can be made in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.

Established in 2014, 3B Films Limited is located in Vadodara, Gujarat, and specializes in the production and supply of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films for packaging and thermoforming applications.

The company's product range includes transparent, metalized, white opaque, retort, anti-fog, easy-peel, and EVOH films. With cutting-edge facilities and a commitment to research and development, it distinguishes itself in the specialty films market by offering innovative packaging solutions worldwide.

As part of the 3B Group, the company emphasizes continuous research and development to create specialty products. They serve various industries, particularly in food packaging, and have successfully broadened their export reach to regions including Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African nations. Following their initial success, the company invested in new imported machinery, enabling them to double their production capacity to 750 MT per month (9,000 MT annually).

The addition of an MDO unit has further expanded their product range. By December 2024, the company reported operational revenue of ₹5,679.94 Lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,196.36 Lakhs, and a profit after tax of ₹420.19 Lakhs.

3B Films IPO subscription status 3B Films IPO subscription status is 1.21 times, on day 2, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 1.68 times, and NII portion was booked 73%.

The company has received bids for 77,25,000 shares against 64,08,001 shares on offer, at 14:04, according to data on chittorgarh.com

3B Films IPO subscription status was 86% on the first bidding day.

3B Films IPO details 3B Films IPO consists of a fresh issue of 35,52,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹17.76 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 31,98,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹15.99 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, assisting with working capital requirements, and fulfilling general corporate aims. The subscription period is set to close on June 3rd, 2025.

Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will serve as the Lead Manager for the Offer, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited will function as the registrar for the offering.

Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, Chairman and Managing Director of 3B Films Limited, mentioned that the money raised through the IPO will be used for capital expenses tied to our expansion through forward integration, to guarantee working capital for our operational development, and for overall corporate needs. With a well-established facility in Vadodara and a strong focus on recyclable and sustainable film solutions, we align with the industry's shifting expectations regarding both performance and environmental accountability.

3B Films IPO GMP today 3B Films IPO GMP today is +3. This indicates 3B Films share price was trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of 3B Films share price is indicated at ₹53 apiece, which is 6% higher than the IPO price of ₹50.

According to the recent grey market activities over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending positively and is anticipated to have a strong opening. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹3, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.