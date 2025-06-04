3B Films IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

3B Films IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the manufacturer of cast polypropylene (CPP) and cast polyethylene (CPE) films, 3B Films, saw a decent response. The IPO was subscribed 1.80 times overall, with the retail segment subscribed 2.75 times. The ₹33.75 crore SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, May 30 and concluded on Tuesday, Jun 3.

The company is to finalise share allotment today, Wednesday, Jun 4. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, Jun 5. Those who do not receive an allotment will receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE SME on Friday, June 6.

How to check the 3B Films IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the official registrar of the SME IPO.

How to check 3B Films IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select '3B Films IPO' from the "select company" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'PAN, Application No., or Demat Account' and fill in the details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your 3B Films IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check the 3B Films IPO allotment status on BSE? To check 3B Films IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select ‘3B Films’

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

Step 6: Click on the 'Search' option.

Your 3B Films IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

3B Films IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was zero. This indicates the stock could be listed at par on the BSE SME.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.