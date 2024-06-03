3C IT Solutions IPO price band set at ₹52 per share; SME IPO to open on June 4
3C IT Solutions IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 17 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹8.84 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.60 crore. M/s. Gold Circle Venture Partners LLP is the selling shareholder in the 3C IT Solutions IPO OFS.
3C IT Solutions IPO: IT systems integration company 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 4 to raise up to ₹11.44 crore from the primary markets. 3C IT Solutions IPO is an SME IPO which will close on June 7.
