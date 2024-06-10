3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, June 10, following a strong subscription of its initial public offering (IPO).

3C IT Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 4, and concluded on Friday, June 7. Both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed significant interest in the IPO as the issue was subscribed 20.21 times cumulatively, receiving bids for 4,22,06,000 shares against 20,88,000 offered.

The retail portion of the issue, excluding the market maker portion, was subscribed 29.79 times, receiving bids for 3,10,96,000 shares against 10,44,000 offered.

Shares of 3C IT Solutions are expected to debut on BSE SME on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

As the company is expected to finalise the share allotment today, June 10, investors who placed their bids for the shares during the issue subscription period can check 3C IT Solutions IPO share allotment status online through the BSE website and the official portal of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

On June 11, the company will credit shares to the demat accounts of investors who received allotments and initiate refunds for unsuccessful bidders.

How to check 3C IT Solutions IPO share allotment status? 3C IT Solutions IPO share allotment status can be checked online by following the simple steps below.

Step 1: Go to the website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd (https://www.skylinerta.com/)

Step 2: Under the "Investors" tab, select "Public Issue".

Step 3: Select the company's name in the "Check Application Status" dropdown. Remember that the name of the company will appear only after the allotment status is finalised. If the company's name does not appear, it means the share allotment is yet to be finalised.

Step 4: Put in your DPID or Client ID or application number or PAN number and hit search.

How to check 3C IT Solutions IPO share allotment status on BSE website? Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO application status check page at

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select equity as the issue type

Step 3: Select 3C IT Solutions from the dropdown list

Step 4: Enter your application number and PAN card number

Step 5: Select the 'I'm not a robot' checkbox and hit "search".

