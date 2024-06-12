Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 12 2024 10:39:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 997.65 1.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 320.20 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 841.60 0.76%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.25 0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  3C IT Solutions shares make a weak debut, list with 17.29% discount at 43.01 on BSE SME
BackBack

3C IT Solutions shares make a weak debut, list with 17.29% discount at ₹43.01 on BSE SME

Ankit Gohel

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) share price made a weak stock market debut. 3C IT Solutions shares were listed at ₹43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.

3C IT Solutions shares were listed at ₹43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of ₹52 per share. (Photo: Company Website)Premium
3C IT Solutions shares were listed at 43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of 52 per share. (Photo: Company Website)

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) share price made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday. 3C IT Solutions shares were listed at 43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of 52 per share.

3C IT Solutions listing was below market expectations. 3C IT Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was 0 per share, as per market observers. This means 3C IT Solutions shares did not command any premium of discount in the grey market and were trading at the IPO price of 52.

Also Read: ixigo IPO day 3: Latest GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not to Le Travenues Technology IPO?

3C IT Solutions IPO began for subscription on June 4 and ended on June 7. The IPO allotment was finalized on June 10 and the 3C IT Solutions IPO listing date was June 12.

3C IT Solutions IPO price band was 52 per share. The company raised 11.44 crore from the SME IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 17 lakh equity shares aggregating to 8.84 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 lakh shares aggregating to 2.60 crore.

Also Read: Dee Development Engineers IPO: Price band set at 193-203 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

3C IT Solutions IPO received strong subscription as the issue was booked 20.21 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 29.79 times in the retail category and 10.63 times in the Other category by June 7.

Kreo Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the 3C IT IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue