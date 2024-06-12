3C IT Solutions shares make a weak debut, list with 17.29% discount at ₹43.01 on BSE SME
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) share price made a weak stock market debut. 3C IT Solutions shares were listed at ₹43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) share price made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday. 3C IT Solutions shares were listed at ₹43.01 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 17.29% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started