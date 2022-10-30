Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  4 IPOs to open for subscription this week: Global Health, Bikaji Foods, Fusion Micro Finance, DCX Systems

4 IPOs to open for subscription this week: Global Health, Bikaji Foods, Fusion Micro Finance, DCX Systems

1 min read . 12:44 PM ISTLivemint
4 IPOs this week: According to merchant banking sources, together, these four companies are expected to fetch over 4,500 crore through the IPOs.

  • 4 IPOs this week: The equity shares of the four companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE

The primary market is heading for a busy time with four firms lining up their intial public offerings (IPOs) this week. Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and micro finance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs this week. The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, and Bikaji Foods International.

According to merchant banking sources, together, these four companies are expected to fetch over 4,500 crore through the IPOs.

The initial share sale of DCX Systems will open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 2, while that of Fusion Micro Finance will be open during November 2-4.

The IPOs of Global Health and Bikaji Foods will open for subscription on November 3 and close on November 7.

The equity shares of the four companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

In 2022 so far, as many as 22 companies have floated their IPOs to raise over 44,000 crore.

Other IPOs in November

Apart from these, Uniparts India and Five Star Business Finance are expected to come out with their respective IPO in November, they added.

IPOs in 2021

In 2021, 63 IPOs raised more than 1.19 lakh crore, according to data from the exchanges.

