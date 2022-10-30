The primary market is heading for a busy time with four firms lining up their intial public offerings (IPOs) this week. Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and micro finance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs this week. The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, and Bikaji Foods International.

