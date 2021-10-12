New issues have always had a certain degree of excitement attached to them. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) often attract investors as they give robust returns in a shorter time like in the case of a premium listing.

In 2021, a majority of company IPOs have performed well due to a higher demand amongst investors, positive market sentiment, a growing economy, etc. Over 40 firms have already launched their IPOs in 2021 till September raising over ₹70,000 crore. Around 30 more are likely to come out with their IPOs in the October-December quarter.

Most IPOs of the year have been profitable for the investors and are trading above their issue price. Experts believe that if the market momentum continues and the liquidity remains high, then the remaining IPOs will also witness strong demand.

Let's now look at some IPOs of 2021 that have turned multibaggers after listing:

Nureca

The home healthcare and wellness product maker has surged 418 percent to ₹2,071.80 currently from its issue price of ₹400. The ₹100 crore IPO by the firm was open for subscription between February 15-17 and subscribed 39.93 times in total. It was listed at ₹634.95 per share on the BSE on February 25 at a premium of 59 percent as against its issue price. The firm sells its products through online e-commerce platforms as well as its own website, dr trust.in. It offers products for chronic disease, lifestyle, and fitness, nutrition, mother and child, ortho care, etc.

Paras Defence

The firm has rallied over 280 percent to ₹668 from its issue price of ₹175 per share. The ₹170 crore IPO was open for subscription between September 21 and 23 and was subscribed 304 times in that period. It was listed at ₹475 per share on the BSE on October 1 at a premium of 171 percent as against its issue price. Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defense and space engineering products.

MTAR Tech

The aerospace and defense company has jumped 204 percent to ₹1,748.70 currently from its issue price of ₹575 per share. The IPO was open for subscription between March 3 to March 5 and had attracted a massive 201 times subscription. It was listed at ₹1,063.90 per share on the BSE on March 16 at a premium of 85 percent as against its issue price. The firm is engaged in the manufacture of mission-critical precision components. Started in the year 1970, the company caters to the Indian Civilian Nuclear Power program, Indian Space program, Indian Defence, Global Defence, as well as Global Clean Energy sectors.

Nazara Technologies

The only listed gaming company has rallied 191 percent to ₹3,202 currently from its issue price of ₹1,101 per share. The ₹583 crore IPO was open for subscription between March 17 and 19 and was a big hit among investors. It received a whopping subscription of 170 times at that time. It was listed at an 81 percent premium at ₹1,990 on March 31. The company has diversified gaming as well as sports platforms with a presence in developed markets, including Africa as well as North America.

Tatva Chintan

The stock of this chemical firm surged 165 percent to ₹2,400 from its issue price of ₹903. Tatva Chintan Pharma’s ₹500 crore IPO was open for subscription between July 16-20 and garnered 180 times subscription. It was listed on July 30 at ₹2,111, a premium of 95 percent from the issue price. Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.

A few other IPOs like Clean Science and Technology (156%), GR Infraprojects (125%), and Ami organics (111%) also doubled their wealth in 2021.

