5 IPOs of 2021 that turned multibaggers, rising up to 418% versus issue price

The home healthcare and wellness product maker has surged 418 percent to ₹2,071.80 currently from its issue price of ₹400. The ₹100 crore IPO by the firm was open for subscription between February 15-17 and subscribed 39.93 times in total. It was listed at ₹634.95 per share on the BSE on February 25 at a premium of 59 percent as against its issue price. The firm sells its products through online e-commerce platforms as well as its own website, dr trust.in. It offers products for chronic disease, lifestyle, and fitness, nutrition, mother and child, ortho care, etc.

