A slimmed-down Oyo looks better placed for an IPO2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 01:23 PM IST
- Indian hotel chain is now looking to list a much humbler version of itself
Listen to this article
Oyo Hotels & Homes has shelved some of its grand overseas ambitions. But the slimmed down, SoftBank-backed Indian startup looks stronger, too. If the recovery in budget travel, which is Oyo’s bread and butter, can gain a bit of steam, the company would be relatively well placed for a public listing, even in a tough market.