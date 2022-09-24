OPEN APP
Oyo Hotels & Homes has shelved some of its grand overseas ambitions. But the slimmed down, SoftBank-backed Indian startup looks stronger, too. If the recovery in budget travel, which is Oyo’s bread and butter, can gain a bit of steam, the company would be relatively well placed for a public listing, even in a tough market.

