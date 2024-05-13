Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check allotment status
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Subscription status was 25.49 times on final day.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment: The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). Investors who applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO can check the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The housing finance company opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and ended on Friday, May 10. By the end of the third day, there was a overall positive demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status was 25.49 times on the final day.
