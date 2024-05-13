Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment: The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). Investors who applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO can check the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The housing finance company opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and ended on Friday, May 10. By the end of the third day, there was a overall positive demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status was 25.49 times on the final day.

Investors can ascertain whether and to what extent they havebeen allotted shares by determining the basis of allocation. An additional feature of the IPO allotment status is the quantity of shares allocated. Those applicants who did not get shares will have their refund procedure started by the company. A person's demat account will include the shares that are assigned to them.

Also Read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment to be out on May 13. Latest GMP, steps to check application status

For those who weren't granted shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, May 14 On the same day, individuals who were allotted shares will get them in their demat accounts.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15.

If you have applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, you can do a Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

View Full Image Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details.

Here's Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the aforementioned link, you will see five links that allow you to see the status.

Step 2:

After clicking on one of the five offered URLs, select Aadhar Housing Finance IPO from the drop-down box in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3:

To check the status, enter the PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number.

Step 4:

- If you choose this option, enter the application number first, followed by the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- If you choose Demat Account, enter your account information along with the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- To go to the third choice, PAN, enter the captcha code and PAN number. Select "Submit."

Also Read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

Also Read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from RHP before investing

How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP is +77.50. This indicates Aadhar Housing Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹77.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that Aadhar Housing Finance shares will list at a price of ₹392.5 a share, which is 24.6% more than the IPO price of ₹315.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!