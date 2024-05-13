Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment: The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). Investors who applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO can check the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The housing finance company opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and ended on Friday, May 10. By the end of the third day, there was a overall positive demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status was 25.49 times on the final day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can ascertain whether and to what extent they havebeen allotted shares by determining the basis of allocation. An additional feature of the IPO allotment status is the quantity of shares allocated. Those applicants who did not get shares will have their refund procedure started by the company. A person's demat account will include the shares that are assigned to them.

For those who weren't granted shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, May 14 On the same day, individuals who were allotted shares will get them in their demat accounts.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15.

If you have applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, you can do a Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details.

Here's Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the aforementioned link, you will see five links that allow you to see the status.

Step 2: After clicking on one of the five offered URLs, select Aadhar Housing Finance IPO from the drop-down box in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: To check the status, enter the PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number.

Step 4: - If you choose this option, enter the application number first, followed by the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- If you choose Demat Account, enter your account information along with the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- To go to the third choice, PAN, enter the captcha code and PAN number. Select "Submit."

How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP is +77.50. This indicates Aadhar Housing Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹77.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that Aadhar Housing Finance shares will list at a price of ₹392.5 a share, which is 24.6% more than the IPO price of ₹315.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

