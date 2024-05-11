Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aadhar Housing Finance has ended and the public issue received strong demand. The investors’ focus now shifts on Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised on Monday.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and closed on May 10. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment date is May 13 and share listing date is May 15.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment on Monday and the investors can know if and how many shares they have been allotted.

Investors can check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on the BSE website as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO registrar.

Follow the below given steps to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status online.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Step 3: Select ‘Aadhar Housing Finance Limited’ in the 'Issue Name’ dropdown menu

Step 4: Either the Application number or PAN details

Step 5: Click ‘Search’

Your Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit Kfin Technologies website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select ‘Aadhar Housing Finance Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among the options given - Application No, Demat Account and PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click ‘Submit’

Your Aadhar Housing Finance IPO share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP Today

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO shares are trading at a decent premium in the grey market. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today is ₹71 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Aadhar Housing Finance shares are trading at ₹386 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of 22.54% to the issue price of ₹315 per share.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Subscription Status

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 26.76 times in total as it received bids for 178.65 crore equity shares as against 6.67 crore shares on the offer, according to the NSE data.

The public issue has been subscribed 2.58 times in the retail category, 76.42 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 17.33 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Details

The bidding for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO commenced on May 8 and ended on May 10. The IPO allotment is likely to be fixed on Monday, May 13, and the Aadhar Housing Finance shares are set to be listed on both the bourses - BSE and NSE - on May 15.

The ₹3,000 crore worth Aadhar Housing Finance IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 3.17 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 6.35 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,000 crore.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band was set at ₹300 to ₹315 per share. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company had raised ₹897.90 crore from anchor investors on May 7.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

