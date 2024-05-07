Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.40 1.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.25 -3.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,506.40 -1.08%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,644.30 1.20%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Blackstone-backed IPO mobilises 898 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
BackBack

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Blackstone-backed IPO mobilises ₹898 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will open for the three-day subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024.

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStockPremium
About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Aadhar Housing Finance has raised 898 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will open for its three-day subscription period on Wednesday, May 8 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024. The price band for the housing finance company's IPO has been fixed in the range of 300 to 315 per equity share of the face value of 10 each.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 May 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue