Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Aadhar Housing Finance has raised ₹898 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will open for its three-day subscription period on Wednesday, May 8 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024. The price band for the housing finance company's IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹300 to ₹315 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.