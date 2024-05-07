Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Blackstone-backed IPO mobilises 898 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Blackstone-backed IPO mobilises ₹898 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

  • Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will open for the three-day subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024.

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Aadhar Housing Finance has raised 898 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will open for its three-day subscription period on Wednesday, May 8 and close on Friday, May 10, 2024. The price band for the housing finance company's IPO has been fixed in the range of 300 to 315 per equity share of the face value of 10 each.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
