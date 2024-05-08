Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 0.32 times on day 1, check subscription status, GMP and other details
The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO received 2,22,06,795 shares against offered 7,00,89,373 shares on the first day of bidding. The issue was subscribed over 0.32 times on May 8, as per BSE data.
Housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on May 8 and will close on May 10. The Blackstone-backed company's IPO was subscribed 0.32 times.
