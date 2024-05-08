Active Stocks
Wed May 08 2024 15:59:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.05 1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 810.40 1.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.90 2.25%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.90 0.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,482.20 -1.61%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 0.32 times on day 1, check subscription status, GMP and other details
BackBack

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 0.32 times on day 1, check subscription status, GMP and other details

Vaamanaa Sethi

The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO received 2,22,06,795 shares against offered 7,00,89,373 shares on the first day of bidding. The issue was subscribed over 0.32 times on May 8, as per BSE data.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, May 8), and will end on Friday, May 10. (https://aadharhousing.com/)Premium
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, May 8), and will end on Friday, May 10. (https://aadharhousing.com/)

Housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on May 8 and will close on May 10. The Blackstone-backed company's IPO was subscribed 0.32 times.

Approximately 50 percent of the shares have been set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), while 35 percent is designated for retail investors, with no less than 15 percent earmarked for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Also read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO to open today; Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe to the issue

Aadhar Housing Finance specializes in providing housing finance solutions to the lower-income segment. Its customer base predominantly resides in tier 4 and tier 5 cities across India. As of September 30, 2023, the company operated a network of 471 branches and 91 sales offices, covering 20 states and union territories.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status

The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO received 2,22,06,795 shares against offered 7,00,89,373 shares on the first day of bidding. The issue was subscribed over 0.32 times on May 8, as per BSE data.

The retail portion was subscription 0.28 times, meanwhile, NII and QIB was subscribed over 0.37 and 0.33 times on the first day.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details

The company aims to raise 3,000 crore from the issuance at the upper end of the price range. Blackstone-backed company's issue has set the price range for its forthcoming IPO at 300 to 315 per share.

The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO involves a fresh issue of 3.17 crore equity shares, amounting to 1,000 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of 6.35 crore shares, totaling 2,000 crore.

Also read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO to open on May 8; what does GMP indicate before subscription?

The IPO's lot size consists of 47 shares, with a minimum investment requirement of 14,805 for retail investors. Additionally, the company offers a discount of 23 per share to its employees. Allocation of Aadhar Housing Finance IPO shares is expected to be completed by May 13, with listing scheduled for May 15 on both the BSE and NSE.

Proceeds from the issue are intended to be utilized by the company to address future capital requirements for lending activities and general corporate purposes.

Aadhar Housing Finance GMP today

According to market observers, the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is trading at a premium of 71 per share in the grey market on May 8, compared to 70 per share on May 8. 

This suggests that the anticipated listing price of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO could be 386, marking a 22.54% increase from the IPO price of 315.

As indicated by investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) for Aadhar Housing Finance ranges from a low of 0 to a high of 130.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue