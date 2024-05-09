Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, review. Should you subscribe to the issue?
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO consists of ₹3,000 crore OFS by Blackstone affiliate and fresh equity issue. Canara Bank Securities recommends subscribing for listing profits. SMC Global highlights strong market presence and digital enhancements.
The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO had a slow and steady start on the first day, with only the employee portion being fully booked. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status was 44% on day 1. The category for retail investors got booked at 41%, while the portion for non-institutional investors received a 60% subscription. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 33%.
