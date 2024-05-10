Aadhar Housing Finance IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today is ₹70, which is ₹18 higher than Thursday's Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP of ₹52, say observers
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Day 3: The initial Public Offering (IPO) of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited hit the Indian primary market on 8th May 2024 and bidding for this public issue will end today evening. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. The company has fixed Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band at ₹300 to ₹315 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and OFS (Offer For Sale). The company aims to raise ₹1000 crore from fresh shares while the rest ₹2000 crore is reserved for the OFS route. Meanwhile, premium of the Aadhar Housing Finance shares have surged in the grey market after the bidding began for the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market today. They said that rise in the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) can be attributed to the strong Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status after two days of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started