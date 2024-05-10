Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, backed by private equity major Blackstone, received a subscription of 24.49 times on the third and final day of bidding. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked 72 times.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details

Aadhar Housing Finance's ₹3,000 crore initial public offering consists of an OFS (offer for sale) by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, a Blackstone Group affiliate, for ₹2,000 crore and a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹1,000 crore.

The OFS's promoter, BCP Topco VII Pte, will sell its stake. BCP Topco, the promoter and affiliate of Blackstone funds, now owns 98.7 per cent of the pre-offer issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital.

The firm intends to fulfill future capital requirements for more lending as well as use the net proceeds for general corporate operations. SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the lead managers for the book running. Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the registrarfor this issue.

more to come

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

