Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 25.49 times on day 3, QIB portion booked 72 times; Check GMP, other details
BackBack

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 25.49 times on day 3, QIB portion booked 72 times; Check GMP, other details

Nikita Prasad

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO consists of ₹3,000 crore OFS by Blackstone affiliate and fresh equity issue.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, May 8, and will end on Friday, May 10. (https://aadharhousing.com/)Premium
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, May 8, and will end on Friday, May 10. (https://aadharhousing.com/)

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, backed by private equity major Blackstone, received a subscription of 24.49 times on the third and final day of bidding. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked 72 times.

 

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details

Aadhar Housing Finance's 3,000 crore initial public offering consists of an OFS (offer for sale) by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, a Blackstone Group affiliate, for 2,000 crore and a fresh issue of equity shares valued at 1,000 crore. 

The OFS's promoter, BCP Topco VII Pte, will sell its stake. BCP Topco, the promoter and affiliate of Blackstone funds, now owns 98.7 per cent of the pre-offer issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital. 

The firm intends to fulfill future capital requirements for more lending as well as use the net proceeds for general corporate operations. SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the lead managers for the book running. Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the registrarfor this issue.

 

 

more to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue