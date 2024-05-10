Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 25.49 times on day 3, QIB portion booked 72 times; Check GMP, other details
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO consists of ₹3,000 crore OFS by Blackstone affiliate and fresh equity issue.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription status: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, backed by private equity major Blackstone, received a subscription of 24.49 times on the third and final day of bidding. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked 72 times.
