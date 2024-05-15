Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP: The grey market is signalling that the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing price will be around ₹380, say market observers
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has been fixed on May 15 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the equity shares of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of the 'B' group of stocks. Ahead of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing, the grey market, a market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, and stock market experts are signalling a solid listing of Aadhar Housing Finance shares. According to the stock market observers, Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹55, meaning the grey market expects around 17 percent listing gain for the allottees.
