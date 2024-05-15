Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has been fixed on May 15 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the equity shares of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of the 'B' group of stocks. Ahead of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing, the grey market, a market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, and stock market experts are signalling a solid listing of Aadhar Housing Finance shares. According to the stock market observers, Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹55, meaning the grey market expects around 17 percent listing gain for the allottees.

According to stock market experts, the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has received a robust response from investors, indicating a positive market sentiment. The secondary market mood has also improved after a trend reversal on Tuesday. Expecting a substantial listing gain, which is the difference between the IPO issue price and the stock's opening price on the first day of trading, for the allottees, market experts said that Aadhar Housing Finance share price list open on the Indian bourses in ₹365 to ₹380 per share range.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing, Shreyansh Shah, a respected Research Analyst at Stoxbox, said, "Considering a healthy oversubscription of about 26.7x to the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, we expect a substantial listing of the issue when it debuts on the bourses on Wednesday. We expect shares to list at around ₹365 per share compared to the issued price of ₹315 per share, implying an upside of about 16 percent."

On the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing price range, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, “The issue appears to be properly priced based on FY24 annualized earnings. We expect a listing at around ₹370 to ₹380 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 18 percent."

View Full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Anticipating a potential listing gain of up to 15 percent for allottees, Prashanth Tapse, Senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said, "Despite stiff competition in the low-income housing segment, Aadhar Housing Finance received decent subscription demand mainly on the back of its high focus in this segment, which is expected to grow the fastest sub-segment within the housing finance industry. Considering reasonable valuations, we expect a decent ~10-15% listing gain against the issue price of ₹315 per share. This presents an exciting investment opportunity for potential allottees."

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP today is ₹55, which means the grey market expects the listing price to be around ₹370 ( ₹315 + ₹55). So, the grey market expects a 17 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

