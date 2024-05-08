Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens on May 8 and closes on May 10 with a price band of ₹300 to ₹315 per share. The company raised ₹898 crore from anchor investors. Retail investors get a 35% allocation while employees receive a discount of ₹23 per share.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, May 8), and will end on Friday, May 10. The IPO priceband for the Blackstone-backed business is set at ₹300 to ₹315 per share. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO raised ₹898 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, May 7. Bids can be placed for multiples of 47 shares, with a minimum bid of 47.
