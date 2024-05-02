Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band set at ₹300-315 per share; issue to open on May 8
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band has been fixed at ₹300 to ₹315 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹3,000 crore from the issue.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The Blackstone Group-backed Aadhar Housing Finance is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 8. The bidding for the offer will conclude on May 10.
