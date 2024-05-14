Aadhar Housing Finance IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP indicates ahead of listing
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO scheduled for listing on May 15. Retail investors allotted 35% of the issue size, with minimum bid of 47 shares. Company has enlisted 12,221 Aadhar Mitras as of September 30, 2023. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP is +47.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15). Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment has been finalised. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment date was scheduled for Monday, May 13. Shares allotted to individuals will be credited to their demat accounts today, Tuesday, May 14. Refunds for individuals who have yet to get their shares will also be performed today. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of Aadhar Housing Finance IPO.
