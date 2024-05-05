Aadhar Housing Finance IPO to open on May 8; what does GMP indicate before subscription?
Ahead of the issue, Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is commanding a premium of ₹51 per share in the grey market on May 5, against ₹55 per share on May 4, according to market observers.
Housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription on May 8 and will close on May 10. The mainboard segment IPO has set at ₹300 to ₹315 per share.
