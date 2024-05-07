Housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance initial public offerings (IPO) will be opening tomorrow, May 8. The Blackstone-backed company's IPO will remain open for investors for bidding till May 10.

Around 50 per cent of the issue has been reserved for the QIB, meanwhile 35 per cent is allocated to retail investors and not less than 15 per cent has been earmarked to the NIIs.

Also read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO to open on May 8; what does GMP indicate before subscription?

Aadhar Housing Finance is a housing finance firm focused on serving the lower-income demographic. Its clientele primarily resides in tier 4 and tier 5 cities across India. As of September 30, 2023, the company boasted a network comprising 471 branches and 91 sales offices, spanning across 20 states and union territories.

During the fiscal year 2022-2023, Aadhar Housing Finance disclosed a net profit of ₹545.34 crore, generated from a revenue of ₹2,043.52 crore.

View Full Image Aadhar Housing Finance IPO

Here are 10 things to know about Aadhar Housing Finance IPO before you subscribe to issue -

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO date: The IPO will open for bidding on May 8 and will close on May 10.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band: The Blackstone-backed company has fixed the price band of its upcoming IPO at ₹300 to ₹315 per share.

Also read: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO price band set at ₹300-315 per share; issue to open on May 8

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹3,000 crore through the offering. The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO consists of a new issue of 3.17 crore equity shares, totaling ₹1,000 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) component of 6.35 crore shares, amounting to ₹2,000 crore.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO lot size: Retail investors are required to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,805 in the IPO, with each lot comprising 47 shares.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO book-running managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment date: The allotment of shares for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is anticipated to be completed on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing date: The shares will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO promoters: BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. is the promoter of the company, per DRHP.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO GMP: The grey market premium (GMP) of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹66. This means that the shares are trading at a premium of ₹66, as per investorgain.com.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!