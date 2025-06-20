Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of medical aesthetic company Aakaar Medical Technologies opened for subscription on Friday, June 20. The ₹25.64 crore book building issue is entirely a fresh issue of 35.62 lakh shares. On the first day of subscription, the NSE SME IPO saw a tepid response from retail investors.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO subscription status By 4 PM on Friday, the first day of subscription, the issue had been subscribed to 31 per cent, with the retail portion subscribed to 25 per cent, the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to 39 per cent, and the segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 33 per cent.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO details 1. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Aakaar Medical Technologies shares was nil. This means the stock could list at par with the issue price.

2. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, June 20, and will conclude on Tuesday, June 24.

3. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹68 to ₹72 per equity share.

4. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹25.64 crore from the issue, which it will use to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

5. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1,600 company shares.

6. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO reservation: As much as 47 per cent of the net issue is reserved for QIBs, while 33 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors, and a little over 14 per cent of the issue is reserved for NIIs.

7. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO allotment date: The IPO is closing on Tuesday, June 24, so as per SEBI's listing rules, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, June 25. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, June 26, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Indorient Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Friday, June 27.

10. Aakaar Medical Technologies business overview: According to the company's RHP, Aakaar Medical Technologies is a medical aesthetic company dealing in a wide range of aesthetics and specialised cosmetic products and devices.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 stood at ₹2.15 crore, which rose to ₹2.87 crore in FY24 and ₹6.04 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24 and FY25 stood at ₹32.78 crore, ₹46.11 crore and ₹61.58 crore, respectively.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24 and FY25 stood at ₹32.78 crore, ₹46.11 crore and ₹61.58 crore, respectively.