Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO allotment: The allotment of Aakaar Medical Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, June 25 following decent interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The ₹27 crore SME IPO was open for bidding between June 20 and June 24. The price band for the issue was set in the range of ₹68-72 per share.

The company will credit the equity shares on Thursday, June 26, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Aakaar Medical IPO is slated to list on NSE SME on Friday, June 27, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Bigshare Services.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The Aakaar Medical IPO is entirely fresh issue of 37.50 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.15 lakh.

The IPO concluded with a decent response, receiving 2.28 times subscription over the three-day bidding period. It attracted bids for 57 lakh shares against the 24.96 lakh shares available. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.93 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a 1.48 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the strongest demand, being subscribed 3.51 times.

The Aakaar Medical IPO raised ₹7.68 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding taking place on June 19, 2025.

Aakaar Medical Technologies Limited plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements, with an allocation of ₹20.35 crore. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes, helping the company strengthen its operations and overall business growth.

Indorient Financial Services Ltd served as the book-running lead manager for the Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar to the issue. Alacrity Securities Ltd was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

About the Company Established in June 2013, Aakaar Medical Technologies Limited is an aesthetic healthcare company that provides a wide range of specialized cosmetic products and medical devices. The company caters primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians, and cosmetologists, offering both domestically manufactured items under its own brands and imported products sourced from countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria.

Its product lineup includes a mix of in-house and international brands, focusing on solutions used in clinical treatments as well as products sold to end consumers. Aakaar Medical Technologies primarily supplies its offerings to medical professionals, who either utilize them in aesthetic procedures or retail them directly to clients.

Aakaar Medical Technologies Limited reported a steady rise in its profitability over the past three financial years. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased from ₹2.15 crore in FY23 to ₹2.87 crore in FY24, and further to ₹6.04 crore in FY25. Its revenue from operations also showed consistent growth, rising from ₹32.78 crore in FY23 to ₹46.11 crore in FY24, and reaching ₹61.58 crore in FY25.

Aakaar Medical IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹0 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹72, same as issue price.