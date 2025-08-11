Aaradhya Disposal share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 4.31% discount at ₹111 apiece on NSE SME

Aaradhya Disposal share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Aaradhya Disposal share price today opened at ₹111, which is 4.31% lower than the issue price of ₹116.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aaradhya Disposal Industries had a subscription period that ran from Monday, August 4 until Wednesday, August 6. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Aaradhya Disposal IPO are priced at ₹116. At least 1200 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Aaradhya Disposal IPO subscription status was 1.41 times on the last day of bidding.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited specializes in the production and export of various paper products, including paper cup blanks, ripple paper, and coated paper rolls.

The company presents a wide array of paper-based solutions designed for high performance, sustainability, and versatility, which primarily includes:

Paper cup blanks that are PE coated, PLA coated, and Barrier coated;

Food Grade Papers such as Greaseproof Paper, Greaseproof 4K Paper, Greaseproof Slip Easy Paper, Wet Strength Greaseproof, OGR (Oil and Grease Resistant) Paper, Vegetable Parchment Paper, and TDL (Titanium Dioxide) Poster Paper.

The company also offers tailored solutions to address specific customer requirements. Our products are relied upon for their quality, performance, and sustainability across retail packaging, foodservice, and commercial printing applications.

Aaradhya Disposal IPO details The Aaradhya Disposal IPO, valued ₹45.10 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 38,88,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The Aaradhya Disposal IPO intends to allocate the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including meeting working capital requirements; supporting the company's expansion initiatives by financing the acquisition of plant and machinery as well as civil work; repaying term loans to banks; and addressing general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Aaradhya Disposal IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for this issue. The market maker for the Aaradhya Disposal IPO is Prabhat Financial Services Ltd.

Aaradhya Disposal IPO GMP today Aaradhya Disposal IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹116 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.