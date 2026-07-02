Aastha Spintex IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Aastha Spintex IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aastha Spintex saw strong investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, July 2.

The issue was open for subscription from June 29 to July 1. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Monday, July 6. Aastha Spintex shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, July 3.

Investors can check the Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status online either through the BSE, NSE websites or via Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status online.

Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Aastha Spintex’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘Aastha Spintex’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status will be shown.

Aastha Spintex IPO GMP Today Aastha Spintex shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Aastha Spintex IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹3 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹139 apiece, reflecting a 2.2% gain over the IPO price of ₹136.

Aastha Spintex IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed 5.05 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.54 times, and NII portion was booked 8.29 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.59 times bids.

The company has received bids for 6.31 crore shares against 1.25 crore shares on offer.

Aastha Spintex IPO Key Details Aastha Spintex plans to raise ₹170 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹125-136 per share.

As per the company's prospectus, the net proceeds from the issue will primarily be utilised towards the part payment for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, with ₹111.51 crore earmarked for the purpose. Another ₹10 crore will be infused as inter-corporate deposits to fund the working capital requirements of Falcon Yarns, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

"The proposed IPO will further accelerate our growth strategy by supporting the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities," said Patel Divyang Jashvantbhai, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of Aastha Spintex.

The minimum bid size was 110 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,960 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band. BOI Merchant Bankers Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

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Brokerages have largely maintained a positive view on Aastha Spintex's IPO, citing the company's improving financial performance, expansion plans and favourable industry outlook.

Swastika Investmart has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating for medium- to long-term investors. The brokerage highlighted the company's strong financial turnaround, with revenue increasing from ₹239 crore in FY23 to ₹351 crore in FY25, while net profit jumped from ₹1 crore to ₹23 crore over the same period.

Incorporated in 2013, Aastha Spintex Ltd. manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns, along with cotton bales.

The company uses a portion of the cotton bales for captive consumption in yarn production, while the remaining output is supplied to other spinning mills. Its cotton yarn is used in both knitting and weaving applications across a broad range of end-use segments, including denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles and industrial fabrics.