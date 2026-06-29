Aastha Spintex IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Aastha Spintex IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aastha Spintex Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026. The company management has offered Aastha Spintex shares at a price band of ₹125 to ₹136 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹170 crore, which means the Aastha Spintex IPO size is ₹170 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market ahead of the Aastha Spintex IPO opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today. So, Aastha Spintex IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹5.

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Aastha Spintex IPO subscription status

Aastha Spintex IPO details Here we list out important Aastha Spintex IPO details in 10 points:

1] Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.

2] Aastha Spintex IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026.

3] Aastha Spintex IPO price: The company management has offered Aastha Spintex shares at a price band of ₹125 to ₹136 per equity share.

4] Aastha Spintex IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹170 crore, which means the Aastha Spintex IPO size is ₹170 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

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5] Aastha Spintex IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 110 company shares.

6] Aastha Spintex IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 2 July 2026.

7] Aastha Spintex IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Aastha Spintex IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Aastha Spintex IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 6 July 2026.

Aastha Spintex IPO: Apply or not? 10] Aastha Spintex IPO review: Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the book-build issue, Swastika Investmart said, "The company's revenue grew from ₹239 Crore (FY23) to ₹351 Crore (FY25), while PAT surged from ₹1 Crore to ₹23 Crore, reflecting a strong turnaround. The business remains exposed to cotton price volatility, dependence on a single manufacturing facility, and customer concentration outside Gujarat through a reseller. Investments in solar and wind power now meet around 80% of energy needs, helping reduce power costs and improve profitability. At around 18.78x FY25 P/E, the IPO appears reasonably valued considering its growth profile and improving margins. We recommend SUBSCRIBE for medium-to-long-term investors."

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Advising investors to apply for the public offer, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The company is a ginning and spinning company from Gujarat with a ginning capacity of 12,000 tons and a spinning capacity of 26,000 spindles. The main objective of the issue is to raise funds to acquire an existing spinning unit with a capacity of 36,000 spindles. While the present unit is in Halvad, the unit to be acquired is in Rajkot. The business is good, and the unit to be acquired has promising prospects, as it is currently part of a diversified group in which textiles are not a priority. With integration, it is fair to assume that the acquired unit will start returning similar returns in the course of time.”

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On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Axis Capital says, “The Company proposes to utilise ₹111.51 crore from the Issue Proceeds towards part payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of 33,453,508 equity shares of Falcon at an acquisition price of ₹33.33 per equity share, which is higher than the buyback price of ₹14.46 per share undertaken by Falcon on September 13, 2024. The company is significantly dependent on 7 Seas Impex for the majority of its sales outside Gujarat and exports, and any adverse development in this arrangement could materially and adversely affect the company’s business, results of operations and financial condition.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).