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Aastha Spintex IPO listing date next week. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Aastha Spintex IPO was subscribed 3.30 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.27 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 6.03 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 1.87 times subscription.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Jul 2026, 03:04 PM IST
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Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is 6 July 2026, Monday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is 6 July 2026, Monday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.(Image: Company Website)
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The equity shares of cotton bales manufacturer Aastha Spintex Ltd are set to make their debut on Dalal Street next week after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors.

Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is 6 July 2026, Monday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of AASTHA SPINTEX LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Also Read | Knack Packaging IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 36.37x so far. Apply or not?

Ahead of the Aastha Spintex IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Here’s what Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today signals about share debut.

Aastha Spintex IPO GMP Today

Aastha Spintex are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today is 3.7 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Aastha Spintex shares are trading higher by 3.7 apiece than their IPO price.

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Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be 139.7 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.72% to the issue price of 136 per share.

Aastha Spintex IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The bidding for Aastha Spintex IPO was open from June 29, Monday, to July 1, Wednesday. The IPO allotment date was July 2, Thursday, while the Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is July 6, Monday. Aastha Spintex shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aastha Spintex IPO price band was set at 125 to 136 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 170 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares.

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Aastha Spintex IPO was subscribed 3.30 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.27 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 6.03 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 1.87 times subscription.

BOI Merchant Bankers Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Aastha Spintex IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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