Aastha Spintex IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Aastha Spintex IPO Listing: The equity shares of cotton bales manufacturer Aastha Spintex Ltd will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors.

Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is 6 July 2026, Monday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, July 6, 2026, the equity shares of AASTHA SPINTEX LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

It added that Aastha Spintex shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, July 6, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Aastha Spintex IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted debut of shares.

Aastha Spintex IPO GMP Today Aastha Spintex are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) ahead of share listing today. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today is ₹5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Aastha Spintex shares are trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their IPO price.

Aastha Spintex IPO Listing Price Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹141 apiece, which is at a premium of 3.68% to the issue price of ₹136 per share.

Analysts also expect Aastha Spintex shares to list with a muted premium in the Indian stock market today.

Aastha Spintex IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open from June 29, Monday, to July 1, Wednesday. The IPO allotment date was July 2, Thursday, while the Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is July 6, Monday. Aastha Spintex shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹170 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares. Aastha Spintex IPO price band was set at ₹125 to ₹136 per share.

Aastha Spintex IPO was subscribed 3.30 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.27 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 6.03 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 1.87 times subscription.