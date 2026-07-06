Aastha Spintex IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Aastha Spintex IPO Listing: The equity shares of cotton bales manufacturer Aastha Spintex Ltd will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors.

Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is 6 July 2026, Monday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, July 6, 2026, the equity shares of AASTHA SPINTEX LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

It added that Aastha Spintex shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, July 6, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Aastha Spintex IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted debut of shares.

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Aastha Spintex IPO GMP Today Aastha Spintex are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) ahead of share listing today. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today is ₹5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Aastha Spintex shares are trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their IPO price.

Aastha Spintex IPO Listing Price Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹141 apiece, which is at a premium of 3.68% to the issue price of ₹136 per share.

Analysts also expect Aastha Spintex shares to list with a muted premium in the Indian stock market today.

Aastha Spintex IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open from June 29, Monday, to July 1, Wednesday. The IPO allotment date was July 2, Thursday, while the Aastha Spintex IPO listing date is July 6, Monday. Aastha Spintex shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

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The company raised ₹170 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares. Aastha Spintex IPO price band was set at ₹125 to ₹136 per share.

Aastha Spintex IPO was subscribed 3.30 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.27 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 6.03 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 1.87 times subscription.

BOI Merchant Bankers Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Aastha Spintex IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.