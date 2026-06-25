Aastha Spintex IPO: Price band set at ₹125-136 per share; check key dates, issue details

Aastha Spintex IPO price band: The Aastha Spintex Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹125 to ₹136 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Aastha Spintex IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 29 June and will close on Wednesday, 1 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Aastha Spintex IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 25 June.

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The Aastha Spintex IPO lot size is 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 equity shares thereafter.

Aastha Spintex IPO has reserved not more than 20% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 40% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Aastha Spintex IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 2 July and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 3 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Aastha Spintex share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 6 July.

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Aastha Spintex IPO details The ₹170-crore IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise ₹111.51 crore from the net proceeds towards the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, while ₹10 crore will be allocated to meet the working capital requirements of Falcon Yarns. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BOI Merchant Bankers Limited and PNB Investment Services Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Company details Aastha Spintex operates a semi-automated, integrated spinning and ginning facility in Morbi, Gujarat, manufacturing 100% cotton yarn in counts ranging from Ne 26 to Ne 40. Its product portfolio includes carded, combed, and combed compact yarn varieties. In the English cotton count system, a higher Ne count indicates a finer yarn.

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As part of its expansion strategy, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Falcon Yarns for ₹131.51 crore, in phases. It has already acquired a 15.21% stake through transactions completed in September 2025 and March 2026.

The balance 84.79% stake will be acquired for ₹111.51 crore, with the consideration to be paid either after the completion of the IPO or before the long-stop date of 31 July 2027, whichever is earlier.

Aastha Spintex has delivered strong financial growth in recent years. For the nine months ended December 2025, the company reported a profit of ₹17.55 crore on revenue of ₹313.3 crore. In FY25, net profit rose 40.7% year-on-year to ₹22.9 crore, while revenue increased 15.2% to ₹351.2 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.