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Aastha Spintex IPO: Price band set at ₹125-136 per share; check key dates, issue details

Aastha Spintex IPO offers shares at 125 to 136, open for subscription from June 29 to July 1. The offering allocates shares to QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors, aiming to raise 170 crore for acquisitions and working capital.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jun 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Aastha Spintex IPO price band: The Aastha Spintex Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>125 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>136 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Aastha Spintex IPO price band: The Aastha Spintex Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹125 to ₹136 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. (Company Website)
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Aastha Spintex IPO price band: The Aastha Spintex Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 125 to 136 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Aastha Spintex IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 29 June and will close on Wednesday, 1 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Aastha Spintex IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 25 June.

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The Aastha Spintex IPO lot size is 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 equity shares thereafter.

Aastha Spintex IPO has reserved not more than 20% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 40% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Aastha Spintex IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 2 July and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 3 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Aastha Spintex share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 6 July.

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Aastha Spintex IPO details

The 170-crore IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise 111.51 crore from the net proceeds towards the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, while 10 crore will be allocated to meet the working capital requirements of Falcon Yarns. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BOI Merchant Bankers Limited and PNB Investment Services Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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Company details

Aastha Spintex operates a semi-automated, integrated spinning and ginning facility in Morbi, Gujarat, manufacturing 100% cotton yarn in counts ranging from Ne 26 to Ne 40. Its product portfolio includes carded, combed, and combed compact yarn varieties. In the English cotton count system, a higher Ne count indicates a finer yarn.

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As part of its expansion strategy, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Falcon Yarns for 131.51 crore, in phases. It has already acquired a 15.21% stake through transactions completed in September 2025 and March 2026.

The balance 84.79% stake will be acquired for 111.51 crore, with the consideration to be paid either after the completion of the IPO or before the long-stop date of 31 July 2027, whichever is earlier.

Aastha Spintex has delivered strong financial growth in recent years. For the nine months ended December 2025, the company reported a profit of 17.55 crore on revenue of 313.3 crore. In FY25, net profit rose 40.7% year-on-year to 22.9 crore, while revenue increased 15.2% to 351.2 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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