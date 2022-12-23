Aban Holdings IPO listing date today. Experts see 'muted' debut of shares

Speaking on Aban Holdings share listing, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "It is the financial services arm of the Abans Group, and it operates a diversified global financial services business. The company has an integrated financial services platform and strong human capital. It has global exposure, provides innovative financial products, and also has a strong relationship with clients. However, while the company's revenue has declined recently, it has also reported negative cash flow in the past. Secondly, it is a holding company that is dependent on its 17 subsidiaries and operates in a highly competitive market. Also, an IPO allocation of just 10% for QIBs is a big concern. Though the issue has a P/E valuation of 20.19, which is in line with its peers, looking at the majority of negative factors."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}