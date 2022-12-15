Under the IPO, the company looks to raise around ₹345.60 crore from the public offer. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares. From the total size, about 10% of the issue size is reserved for QIBs, while 30% is kept for NIIs and the highest portion which is about 60% is reserved for retail investors.