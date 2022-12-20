Abans Holdings IPO: Finalisation of share allocation of the initial public offering (IPO) of Abans Holdings Ltd is expected any time today. As per the tentative schedule of this public issue, Abans Holdings IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for this public issue can check allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Bigshare Services has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Abans Holdings IPO allotment links

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check their Abans Holdings IPO allotment status online.

Abans Holdings IPO allotment status check BSE

To check Abans Holdings IPO allotment status on BSE website, a bidders needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link;

2] Select Abans Holdings IPO;

3] Enter Abans Holdings IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Abans Holdings IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check status on Bigshare

To check Abans Holdings allotment status online at Bigshare, one needs to login at direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Bigshare direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select Abans Holdings at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Click on 'Search' option.

Your Abans Holdings IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.