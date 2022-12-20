Abans Holdings IPO allotment date today. How to check application status online

Abans Holdings IPO: Finalisation of share allocation of the initial public offering (IPO) of Abans Holdings Ltd is expected any time today. As per the tentative schedule of this public issue, Abans Holdings IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for this public issue can check allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Bigshare Services has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

