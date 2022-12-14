Abans Holdings IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription performance, other details

Abans Holdings IPO: The public offer witnessed a subdued response from investors so far on Wednesday. As of now, the IPO recorded a subscription of 30% of the total offered size. The retail investors' portion picked up, while the qualified institutional buyers' category which fully subscribed yesterday was on a muted level. FIIs continue to be the biggest investors for Abans Holdings IPO currently. In the grey market, the company is traded at a premium of ₹2 per share.
As per NSE data, at around 12.27 pm, the IPO recorded bidding of 38,02,425 equity shares compared to the offered size of 1,28,00,000 equity shares --- resulting in a subscription of 30%. The portion reserved for QIBs remained unchanged from the previous day with a subscription of 1.01 times, while the retail investors' portion saw a subscription of 26% and the non-institutional investors' portion subscribed by 13% against their reserved size.
The company launched its IPO on December 12 and will allow subscriptions till December 15.
Abans Holdings IPO consists of a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares. Promoter Abhishek Bansal is the selling shareholder under the OFS. Of the total size, about 10% of the issue size is reserved for QIBs, while 30% is kept for NIIs and the highest portion which is about 60% is reserved for retail investors.
For the public offer, the company has fixed a price band of ₹256 per share to ₹270 per share at a face value of ₹2 each. The bid lot size is 55 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Post the IPO, the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
With a GMP of ₹2, the IPO has the potential to list around ₹272 per share ( ₹2 plus ₹270 per share) as of now. Notably, the prospects of listing price may change going forward.
The company plans to use ₹80 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for investing in its NBFC subsidiary, Aban Finance for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet its future capital requirements. Also, proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Operating as a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, the company provides NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities, and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high-net-worth clients.
