Abans Holdings IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription performance, other details

Abans Holdings IPO: The public offer witnessed a subdued response from investors so far on Wednesday. As of now, the IPO recorded a subscription of 30% of the total offered size. The retail investors' portion picked up, while the qualified institutional buyers' category which fully subscribed yesterday was on a muted level. FIIs continue to be the biggest investors for Abans Holdings IPO currently. In the grey market, the company is traded at a premium of ₹2 per share.

