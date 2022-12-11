Abans Holdings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Abans Holdings Limited is going to hit primary markets on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 15th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the financial services company has fixed Abans Holdings IPO price band at ₹256 to ₹270 per equity share.

Ahead of IPO opening, grey market is also dropping positive signals in regard to Abans Holdings Limited shares. According to market observers, shares of Abans Holdings are available at a premium of ₹15 per equity share in grey market today.

Here we list out important Abans Holdings IPO details in 10 points below:

1] Abans Holdings IPO GMP: As per the market observers, shares of Abans Holdings are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.

2] Abans Holdings IPO price band: The financial services company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹256 to ₹270 per share.

3] Abans Holdings IPO date: The public issue will open on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open till 15th December 2022.

4] Abans Holdings IPO size: The financial services company aims to raise ₹345.60 crore from this public issue.

5] Abans Holdings IPO type: This IPO is book build in nature and company aims to raise ₹243 crore via offer for sale (OFS) route.

6] Abans Holdings IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 55 company shares.

7] Abans Holdings IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 20th December 2022.

8] Abans Holdings IPO investment limit: A retail bidder is allowed to apply for at least one lot whereas one can apply for maximum 13 lots.

9] Abans Holdings IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE and BSE and the tentative date for Abans Holdings IPO listing date is 23rd December 2022.

10] Abans Holdings IPO review: On Abans Holdings public issue Axis Capital report says, "The financial services company represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. They operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.