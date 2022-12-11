Abans Holdings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Abans Holdings Limited is going to hit primary markets on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 15th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the financial services company has fixed Abans Holdings IPO price band at ₹256 to ₹270 per equity share.

