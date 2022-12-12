Abans Holdings IPO: Subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) of Abans Holdings Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2022. The company promoters have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹256 to ₹270 per equity share. From this public offer, Abans Holdings aims to raise ₹345.60 crore out of which ₹243 crore is expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

Meanwhile, grey market is also giving positive signals in regard to Abans Holdings IPO. As per the market observers, shares of Abans Holdings are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today, which means Abans Holdings IPO GMP (grey market premium) is ₹15 today.

Here we list out important Abans Holdings IPO details:

- Abans Holdings IPO GMP: According to market observers, Abans Holdings IPO GMP today is ₹15.

- Abans Holdings IPO price band: company promoters have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹256 to ₹270 apiece.

- Abans Holdings IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 15th December 2022.

- Abans Holdings IPO size: The financial services company plans to raise ₹345.60 crore from its public offer.

- Abans Holdings IPO lot size: Bidders can apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 55 shares.

- Abans Holdings IPO application limit: An investor can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Abans Holdings IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 20th December 2022.

- Abans Holdings IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

- Abans Holdings IPO listing: the IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely date for this IPO listing is 23rd December 2022.

- Abans Holdings IPO review: On whether one should apply for the IPO or not, Axis Capital says, "The financial services company represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. They operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.