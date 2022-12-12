Abans Holdings IPO opens today. GMP, price other details you should know

Abans Holdings IPO: Subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) of Abans Holdings Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 15th December 2022. The company promoters have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹256 to ₹270 per equity share. From this public offer, Abans Holdings aims to raise ₹345.60 crore out of which ₹243 crore is expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

