ABH Healthcare IPO Day 3: Issue booked 83% so far. Check GMP, issue details

The ABH Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 24 August, and will end on Thursday, 27 August. The ABH Healthcare IPO price band is set at ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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The ABH Healthcare IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,200 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter.

The ABH Healthcare IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 28 August, while the company's shares are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, 1 September.

ABH Healthcare IPO GMP is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹102 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

ABH Healthcare Ltd, which operates under the Anil Baghi Hospital brand, is a multi-speciality healthcare provider with a 150-bed hospital offering treatment across 25 medical specialities.

Its clinical services span areas such as cardiac sciences, neurology, minimally invasive spine and brain procedures, gastroenterology, laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, urology, pulmonology, nephrology, ENT and maxillofacial surgery, among others.

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The hospital has tie-ups with 30 private and public health insurance companies and third-party administrators. It is also empanelled under various government healthcare programmes, including the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Railways, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Ayushman Bharat - Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (ABSSBY).

“As we enter the next phase of our journey as a listed company, we remain focused on strengthening our clinical capabilities, enhancing patient care and building on the trust that Anil Baghi Hospital has established over the years,” Saurabh Baghi, Managing Director of ABH Healthcare Ltd, said as per PTI report.

The company, which was incorporated in 2021, has also reported a steady improvement in its financial performance. Consolidated revenue increased from ₹41.38 crore in FY24 to ₹52.51 crore in FY26, while profit after tax more than tripled from ₹1.66 crore to ₹5.64 crore over the same period.

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ABH Healthcare IPO subscription status ABH Healthcare IPO subscription status was 83% on day 3, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 73%, and NII portion has been booked 49%. The QIB portion has been subscribed 8.37x

The company has received bids for 28,59,600 shares against 34,29,600 shares on offer at 10:39 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

ABH Healthcare IPO details The ABH Healthcare IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 34.29 lakh equity shares.

The company plans to utilise ₹17 crore from the net IPO proceeds towards the partial or full repayment of its debt. Another ₹5 crore will be allocated to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used to pursue inorganic growth through potential acquisitions that have not yet been identified, as well as for general corporate purposes.

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Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar. Rikhav Securities Ltd will act as the market maker for the IPO.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.