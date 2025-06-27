Abram Food IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Abram Food IPO allotment: The allotment status for Abram Food Limited’s SME IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, June 27, following a strong subscription across investor categories. Those who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status on the official portal of the registrar, Kfin Technologies.

As per the IPO schedule, equity shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful applicants on Monday, June 30. Refunds for unsuccessful applications are expected to be processed on the same day. The shares are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

How to Check Allotment Status Investors can check the allotment status by visiting Kfin Technologies’ website and selecting 'Abram Food IPO' from the drop-down menu. Allotment status can be searched using the PAN number, Demat account number, or application number. After entering the relevant details and verifying the captcha code, users can click 'Submit' to view their allotment result.

About the IPO The IPO, valued at ₹13.99 crore, was open for bidding from June 24 to June 26. Priced at ₹98 per share, the offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors had to apply for a minimum of 1200 shares per lot, amounting to a minimum investment of ₹1.17 lakh for retail applicants.

The IPO drew significant interest, being subscribed 28.49 times overall. Against the offer of 13.56 lakh shares, the issue received bids for 3.86 crore shares. The retail investor portion was subscribed 16.05 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw an impressive 40.92 times subscription, reflecting strong demand across the board.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds towards various business needs. A significant portion will go towards acquiring new machinery to boost manufacturing capabilities. Funds will also be used to meet working capital requirements, address general corporate purposes, and cover expenses related to the public issue.

Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Limited served as the registrar, while Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited was appointed as the market maker.

Company Overview Founded in 2009, Abram Food Limited is engaged in the production and distribution of a broad product range, including Chana Dal, Chakki Atta, Besan, multi-grain atta, Maida, Sooji, various spices, cattle feed (khali), and edible oils. The company markets its offerings under the brand name "Kherliwala" and has a strong presence in Rajasthan, Delhi/NCR, and Uttar Pradesh through a network of distributors.

The company primarily supplies its products in bulk packaging of 30 to 50 kilograms to distributors, who then retail the products in loose form. Abram Food is known for its emphasis on quality, ensuring that its goods are processed without artificial preservatives or chemicals—from sourcing raw materials to final packaging.

Abram Food IPO GMP Today In the unofficial market, the Abram Food IPO was trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 per share on Friday. This implies a potential listing price of ₹106, representing an 8.16 percent premium over the issue price of ₹98.