Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment date likely today. GMP steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Abril Paper Tech IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sublimation Heat Transfer Paper manufacturer received strong response from investors. As the bidding has ended, the focus shifts towards Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open from August 29 to September 2, and the Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment date is expected to be today, 3 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 5, and the equity shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment status soon. Once the share allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 4, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Abril Paper Tech IPO registrar.

In order to check Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment status online, investors can follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Abril Paper Tech Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Abril Paper Tech Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Abril Paper Tech IPO GMP Today Abril Paper Tech shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Abril Paper Tech IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Abril Paper Tech shares are trading higher by ₹3 than their issue price.

Abril Paper Tech IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Abril Paper Tech shares would be ₹64 apiece, which is at a premium of 4.92% to the IPO price of ₹61 per share.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Subscription Status, Details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, August 29, and closed on Tuesday, September 2. Abril Paper Tech IPO allotment date is likely today, September 3, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 5. Abril Paper Tech shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Abril Paper Tech IPO was a fixed price issue of ₹13.42 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 22 lakh shares, sold at a price band of ₹61.00 per share.

Abril Paper Tech IPO has been subscribed 11.20 times in total. The public issue was booked 16.79 times in the individual investors category, and 5.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.