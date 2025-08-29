Abril Paper Tech IPO: GMP rises! Issue booked 73% so far on Day 1. Check price band, key dates and other details

Abril Paper Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Abril Paper Tech kicked off for subscription in the BSE SME segment today, August 29. The public offer will close for bidding on September 2.

The issue was off to a decent start, crossing the halfway mark in less than 3 hours of opening.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Subscription Abril Paper Tech IPO was subscribed 73% so far on the first day of the bidding process as of 1.10 pm. The issue received bids for 15.20 lakh shares as against 20.88 lakh shares on offer.

The retail portion of Abril Paper Tech IPO was subscribed 66% and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 69%.

Abril Paper Tech IPO GMP Abril Paper Tech IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹5.5 per share. This means that Abril Paper Tech IPO shares are trading 5.5 per share above the issue price in the grey market. The latest GMP is higher than ₹4 it was commanding yesterday.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Abril Paper Tech IPO listing could occur at ₹66.5, a premium of 9%.

Abril Paper Tech IPO Details Abril Paper Tech IPO, worth ₹13.42 crore, is a fixed price issue of fresh share sale of 0.22 crore shares. The price band is fixed at ₹61 per share.

The minimum application size for Abril Paper Tech IPO is 2,000 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, requiring an investment of ₹2,44,000.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the share sale for capital expenditure for the purchase of machines, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The allotment for the Abril Paper Tech IPO is expected to be finalised on September 3, 2025. Abril Paper Tech IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as September 5, 2025.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Incorporated in 2023, Abril Paper Tech is a premier manufacturer of Sublimation Heat Transfer Paper. The company produces a wide range of papers, from 30 GSM to 90 GSM, available in various widths ranging from 24 to 72 inches.

Its products find application in various industries, including the printing, garments, textile, hosiery and household curtain and furniture.