ABS Marine Services IPO Allotment: The bidding period of ABS Marine Services IPO has ended and the investors now focus on the ABS Marine Services IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.

The SME IPO opened for public subscription on May 10 and closed on May 15. ABS Marine Services IPO allotment date is May 16 and the company is likely to finalise the basis of allotment soon.

Investors can check ABS Marine Services IPO allotment status online through the website of NSE and the official portal of IPO registrar. Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the ABS Marine Services IPO registrar.

The company will credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on May 17 and will initiate refunds on the same day to those whose bids have been rejected.

The IPO investors can do ABS Marine Services IPO allotment status check online by following a few simple steps given below.

ABS Marine Services IPO Allotment Status Check:

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 2: Select ‘ABS Marine Services’ in the Company selection dropdown menu

Step 3: Enter either Application Number or PAN

Step 4: Click on ‘Search’

Your ABS Marine Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ABS Marine Services IPO GMP Today

ABS Marine Services shares are trading at a heavy premium in the grey market. ABS Marine Services IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹95 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that ABS Marine Services shares are trading higher by ₹95 than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO and the latest GMP today, ABS Marine Services listing is estimated to be at ₹242 per share, a premium of 64.63% to the issue price of ₹147 per share.

ABS Marine Services IPO Subscription Status

ABS Marine Services IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 144.44 times in total. The public issue received bids for 62.09 crore equity shares as compared with 42.99 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 110.24 times in the retail category, 109.30 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 270.94 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

ABS Marine Services IPO Details

The bidding for ABS Marine Services IPO began on May 10 and ended on May 15. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, May 16, and the IPO listing will take place at NSE SME on May 21.

ABS Marine Services IPO size is ₹96.29 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue of 65.5 lakh equity shares. ABS Marine Services IPO price band was set at ₹140 to ₹147 per share.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards funding the acquisition of offshore vessels, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the ABS Marine Services IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

ABS Marine Services manages offshore vessels and owns five vessels as of December 31, 2023. It is divided into four divisions: Ship Ownership, Ship Management, Marine Services, and Port Services.

