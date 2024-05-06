ABS Marine Services IPO: From price band to GMP - here's everything you need to know about SME issue
ABS Marine Services IPO aims to raise over ₹96.29 crore via fresh issuance of 65.5 lakh shares.
Offshore vessels managing company ABS Marine Services will be launching its initial public offerings (IPO) on May 10. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO, which will close for subscription on May 15, has set the price band at ₹140 to ₹147 per share.
